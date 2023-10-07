AIRtec Inc. Acquires Majority Stake in Pax Aero Solutions

AIRtec Inc., a leading aerospace and technology company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of a majority stake in Pax Aero Solutions, a prominent player in the aviation industry. This strategic move represents a significant step forward in AIRtec’s mission to expand its capabilities and offerings within the aerospace sector.

Pax Aero Solutions, known for its expertise in aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability over the years. This acquisition will enable AIRtec Inc to diversify its portfolio and enhance its position as an industry leader.

Key highlights of the acquisition:

1. Strategic Synergy: AIRtec Inc and Pax Aero Solutions share a commitment to excellence in the aviation sector. This partnership will leverage their collective strengths to provide a broader range of solutions to customers worldwide.

2. Market Expansion: With Pax Aero Solutions under its umbrella, AIRtec Inc. will gain access to new markets and customers, allowing for accelerated growth and increased market presence.

3. Operational Excellence: Pax Aero Solutions will continue to operate under its existing management and brand, ensuring a seamless transition for customers, suppliers, and employees.

4. Innovation and Technology: The combined resources of both companies will facilitate the development of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, driving advancements in aviation MRO.

AIRtec Inc’s CEO, Tom Jarboe, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, “We are excited to welcome Pax Aero Solutions into the AIRtec family. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our vision for the future, enabling us to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. We are committed to maintaining the exceptional service and quality that Pax Aero Solutions is known for while exploring new opportunities for growth.”

Pax Aero Solutions’, Chris Woodburn, added, “This partnership with AIRtec Inc. is a significant milestone for Pax Aero Solutions. We are confident that together we will reach new heights in innovation and customer satisfaction. Our dedicated team is excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.”

About AIRtec: AIRtec is a leading provider of technology solutions specializing in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). With a focus on innovation and excellence, AIRtec delivers cutting-edge technology to address complex challenges across various industries, including defense and security.

About Pax Aero Solutions:

Pax Aero Solutions is a respected provider of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. With a reputation for quality and reliability, Pax Aero Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services to support the aviation industry’s needs.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: 301-373-2101

To learn more about AIRtec and Pax Aero Solutions, please visit www.flyairtec.com and www.paxaerosolutions.com.