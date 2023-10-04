Hong Kong – Cluster of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus cases in Caritas Medical Centre

Cluster of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus cases in Caritas Medical Centre **************************************************************************************



The spokesperson for Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) made the following announcement today (October 3):

A six-year-old female paediatric patient with chronic illness from the Developmental Disabilities Unit of the CMC was diagnosed pneumonia. Her condition deteriorated and passed away on September 17. Her clinical specimen confirmed an infection by Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA). In accordance with the prevailing infection control guidelines, the hospital has performed contact tracing. Eleven more paediatric patients (six female and five male, aged four to 13) of the same ward were confirmed to be MRSA carriers without any symptoms of infection. The patients are in stable condition and are being treated in isolation.

Enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted according to prevailing guidelines. Contact precautions, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection of the environment and equipment have also been strengthened. The ward concerned has also suspended visiting arrangement.

The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation in the ward concerned. The cases have been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for follow-up.