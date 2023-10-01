Jennifer Steffens, PE Joins Opti Software for Stormwater Solutions as Vice President of Marketing

Jennifer Steffens

BOSTON – Sept. 26, 2023 – PRLog — OptiRTC (https://optirtc.com) , the leader in forecast-based control of distributed stormwater infrastructure through cloud-based solutions, has announced that Jennifer Steffens, PE has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Alliances.

In her new role at Opti Steffens will play an instrumental role within the executive leadership team. Widely recognized for her innovative leadership in the digital water industry, she brings more than 20 years of water management experience to her role. Her responsibilities encompass crafting and executing visionary marketing strategies, pinpointing opportunities, delineating target audiences, and optimizing diverse marketing channels to not only meet but consistently surpass organizational objectives.

Prior to joining Opti Steffens was a Director of Strategy and Marketing for Suez in North America. Her experience includes serving as Client Solutions Architect for Xylem and as Client Services Manager for Pure Technologies. She was also a Regional Regulatory Manager for Contech.

Steffens earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Duke University. She is a Founding Partner and Board Member for WaterRising Institute whose mission is to make water management inclusive for all genders. She recently collaborated with UN Women on the Spotlight on Sustainable Development Goals with the paper “From Commodity to Common Good: A Feminist Agenda to Tackle the World’s Water Crisis.” Steffens holds Professional Engineering licenses in Missouri, Georgia and Maryland.

“With her unwavering commitment to excellence and a remarkable track record of steering organizations toward success, Jennifer stands as a visionary leader poised to leave a lasting imprint on the water industry,” said David Rubinstein, CEO of Opti. “Jennifer’s experience and leadership will position Opti to better assist our clients in safeguarding their communities and ensuring a safer and more resilient future.”

Opti provides a cloud-based platform with solutions that enable Continuous Monitoring and Adaptive Control (CMAC) of wet weather management systems. CMAC implementation provides economic savings, improves community resilience, and enables peace of mind for stormwater managers. Opti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aliaxis, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions. Operating in over 40 countries with 14,000+ employees their pipes and fitting systems meet their customers’ most demanding needs for the building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture sectors.

About OptiRTC

Opti is a leading provider of cloud-based stormwater management solutions, empowering communities with real-time visibility and adaptive control. Their platform enables users to monitor wet weather data in real time, swiftly respond to changing conditions, and optimize asset performance. With over 170 deployments and 110 million gallons of stormwater storage managed, Opti demonstrates scalability and regulatory compliance. Opti is at the forefront of stormwater innovation, continuously improving management practices, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing urban living quality. Opti’s solutions have been approved for use by regulators in multiple jurisdictions including the Chesapeake Bay Program and its member states, and the Washington State Department of Ecology TAPE program, among others. For additional information please call (844) 678-4782 or visit www.optirtc.com.