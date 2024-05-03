Singapore’s top general insurer debuts trading on Asia’s leading digital exchange, AltaX

The inaugural trades are part of the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program launched in January 2024 by Alta and PhillipCapital for Income Insurance shareholders

The listing of shares for Income Insurance on AltaX, whose Net Asset Value is S$3.2 billion[1](US$2.35 billion), marks the largest listing of a non-listed company on a private market digital securities exchange

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Alta, a leading private markets digital securities exchange in Asia and Phillip Securities Pte. Ltd (PSPL), the largest retail broker in Singapore, today announced the inaugural trade for the first tranche of shares from Income Insurance Limited (Income Insurance) shareholders.

The trade was part of the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program launched by Alta, through Alta’s exchange arm AltaX, and PSPL in January this year. The program provides a liquidity solution to almost 16,000 shareholders holding shares valued as much as S$840 million (US$619 million).

Additional windows for Income Insurance shareholders to sell their shares to PSPL will follow this first window, later this year.

This liquidity program enables all shareholders of Income Insurance to reach out to PSPL to sell their shares. PSPL would then sell these shares on AltaX where they then become available to investors for trading.

Investors will be able to trade these shares seamlessly on AltaX, taking advantage of the digital exchange’s market participants, which includes an active global community of traders and market makers.

Kelvin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Alta said, “Today’s inaugural trade for Income Insurance, marks a significant milestone in the evolution of private market liquidity. Shareholders, who have predominantly held Income Insurance shares for decades, now have a means to monetize their investments—a possibility that simply did not exist prior to the launch of this liquidity program.”

“Platforms such as Alta are reshaping the trajectory of private companies, providing them with the means to prolong their private status while accessing a diverse array of capital sources. Since the program’s inception in January, we’ve witnessed an overwhelming influx of inquiries from major unlisted entities worldwide. This surge underscores the profound impact of our technology-driven exchange, not only in fostering value creation but also in promoting financial inclusivity across the global economy,” added Kelvin.

Luke Lim, Managing Director, Phillip Securities added, “We are proud to pioneer the Income Insurance Share Liquidity Program in partnership with Alta. This collaboration not only underscores our dedication to delivering value to our clients but also reinforces our position as a leader in driving positive change in the industry. Through this partnership, Phillip Securities has enabled Income Insurance shareholders to seamlessly monetise their investments while AltaX provides institutional and accredited investors with unprecedented access to Income Insurance shares, along with a host of other alternative assets. Together with Alta, we’re shaping the future of trading alternative investments.”

Since inception, Alta has aimed to solve the issue of private market illiquidity by providing a secure exchange for buyers and sellers to trade in private shares. Besides Income Insurance, shares or funds of companies like SpaceX, Open AI, Epic Games, Discord, Bytedance, Hamilton Lane etc. have listed and traded on AltaX.

To date, Alta completed transactions worth US$700 million and enabled investments into over 100 unique companies. Trading volumes on Alta have shown a significant year on year growth, with an increase of over 300 per cent in order volume, from US$32 billion in 2022 to US$141 billion in 2023.

About Alta

As the leading licensed digital securities exchange for alternative investments in Asia, we are building critical capital market infrastructure backed by the most active securities brokerages and bookrunners on the Singapore Exchange – Phillip Securities, PrimePartners and Nomura Holdings (Japan).

Empowering Private Markets: Through our Digital Exchange, we enable the tokenization and digital custody of alternative assets. This end-to-end solution simplifies and expedites the trading of smaller asset blocks, ultimately facilitating access and liquidity in private markets. We believe that access to capital markets are pivotal in all economies, we recognize that our role in building this critical infrastructure goes beyond facilitating trades; it paves the way for entrepreneurship, job creation, financial inclusion, and economic resilience, fostering a brighter future for emerging markets and economies.

Innovative Financial Ecosystem: Our journey has seen us transition from securities trading and distribution of comprehensive products, including equities, private credit, funds, and asset-backed securities representing real world assets like whiskies, wines, to include fund management and digital custody.

Visit us on https://alta.exchange/

About PhillipCapital

Since inception in 1975, PhillipCapital has grown into an integrated Asian financial house with a global presence, offering a full range of quality and innovative services to retail and high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as corporate and institutional customers.

Today, PhillipCapital headquartered in Singapore, operates in the financial hubs of 15 countries, including offices in Australia, Cambodia, China (and Hong Kong SAR), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UK, UAE, USA and Vietnam, serving over 1 Million clients with Assets Under Management of total more than USD 35 Billion.

