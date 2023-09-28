Hong Kong – Industrial accident in Yau Ma Tei reclassified as manslaughter

Industrial accident in Yau Ma Tei reclassified as manslaughter **************************************************************



Police today (September 28) reclassified an industrial accident happened in Yau Ma Tei on September 24 as manslaughter, and will hold charge a 62-year-old man with one count of manslaughter.



At 7.17am on September 24, Police received a report from the 62-year-old man that two men, aged 63 and 61, working at a construction site at 1 Austin Road West were found collapsed.



Police officers sped to the scene. The two men were rescued by firemen and rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state. They were certified dead at 8.47am and 8.52am on the same day respectively.



Upon investigation, Police arrested the 62-year-old man in Tsim Sha Tsui yesterday (September 27) for failure to ensure safety and health of employees, violating Chapter 509 Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance. After further investigation, he was also arrested for manslaughter today. Police will lay a holding charge against him with one count of manslaughter and the case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (September 29) morning.



Besides, Police today arrested another 40-year-old man for manslaughter in Sha Tin. He is being detained for further enquiries.



Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Yau Tsim District is underway.