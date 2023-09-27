Mason Ludwig Ready to Conquer Toledo Speedway with Spraker Racing Enterprises in his ARCA Series Debut

Talented young driver, Mason Ludwig and Spraker Racing Enterprises, are gearing up for an exciting showdown at Toledo Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series, Shore Lunch 200. The race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7th, promising high-octane action for racing enthusiasts.

At just 21 years old, Mason Ludwig, hailing from North Branch, Michigan, has already made a name for himself in the auto racing world. This race presents an incredible opportunity for Ludwig to showcase his skills on a larger stage and pursue his dream of racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

“I owe an incredible amount of thanks to those who have had a hand in making this happen. My current employer, Mike Cheek, Owner of Grumpy’s Performance introduced me to Jeff Spraker, Owner of Spraker Racing Enterprises. It’s because of their confidence in me as a driver that I even have this opportunity,” said Ludwig.

During the course of Ludwig’s racing career, much of his efforts have been dedicated to honorably representing his racing partners. Ludwig explained, “Not only is it important for me to be successful on the track, it’s also important for me to be successful off the track. I strive to execute my partners’ marketing plans to the best of my ability in order for them to reach their goals.”

Joining forces with Mason Ludwig for this exciting race are, Bell Wire, a telecommunications company specializing in aerial and underground fiber optics for telephone, cable and internet providers, based in North Branch, Michigan, and SpeedNut Apparel Co., an online racing-inspired clothing retailer. “Having the support of commendable businesses such as Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel makes an opportunity like this surreal. Bell Wire came on board for this race and their support to their local community over the years is truly something to be admired. SpeedNut Apparel has been with me for several years now and I have truly enjoyed being a brand ambassador for their cool tees and other apparel options,” said Ludwig.

A grinning Ludwig continued, “Racing in the ARCA Series has been a long-time dream of mine. This season has really made the itch super intense. I’ve had a great time at several of the ARCA races this season while working as a mechanic for another team. As a driver myself, it’s not easy to sit back and watch the car drive down pit lane knowing from that point on everything is out of my hands. I truly enjoy working on the cars, but, I’d rather be behind the wheel.”

When asked what he hopes to accomplish at the Shore Lunch 200, Ludwig stated, “Every time I hit the track, I work hard to run the best race I can. This will be no different. My goal is to race smart and hard to finish with the best position possible for Spraker Racing Enterprises and our partners. I am really looking forward to this incredible opportunity.”

Marketing partnership opportunities are available for the October 7th ARCA Menards Series race at Toledo Speedway and the 2024 season. Interested inquires are encouraged to email letsgo@masonludwigracing.com or call 810-656-7241.

The ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200, at Toledo Speedway on October 7th, is set to be an action-packed event that will be aired live on FS2 at 4:00 pm EST. Racing fans and supporters are encouraged to tune in and cheer for Mason Ludwig and the Spraker Racing Enterprises team as they chase victory on the track.

About Spraker Racing Enterprises:

Spraker Racing Enterprises is a dynamic racing team known for its commitment to excellence in the world of auto racing. With a history of outstanding performances, Spraker Racing Enterprises consistently strives to deliver top-notch results on the track. Spraker has an intense passion to help people elevate their careers and works everyday to give his driver’s every opportunity to get more seat-time and improve their skills to go on to the next level. To learn more, visit www.sprakerracing.com.

About Mason Ludwig:

Mason Ludwig is a 21-year-old racing sensation from North Branch, Michigan, with a passion for speed and a dedication to his craft. His journey in the auto racing world has been marked by determination and a commitment to pursuing his dreams. Racing since the early age of 7, Mason has steadily made his way through the ranks capturing numerous wins and championships. For more information, updates and further details about Ludwig and his career with links to his social media pages please visit www.masonludwig.com.

Contact Information

Jaime Ludwig, PR Manager

Mason Ludwig Racing

810-656-7241

letsgo@masonludwigracing.com