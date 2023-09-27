Canada – Re-evaluation Decision RVD2023-15, 1-Methylcyclopropene and Its Associated End-use Products

Health Canada has completed the re-evaluation of 1-methylcyclopropene. Under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, Health Canada has determined that continued registration of products containing 1-methylcyclopropene is acceptable. An evaluation of available scientific information found that the use of 1-methylcyclopropene products meets current standards for protection of human health and the environment and has acceptable value when used with label updates…