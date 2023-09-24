Irishman in rural Japan to attempt back to back Guinness world records

Chef Alan Fisher will attempt to break the Longest Marathon Baking and Longest Marathon Cooking over an 8 day hospitality festival in Shimane prefecture. Once home to Irish/Greek writer Lafcadio Hearn.

Alan Fisher, Owner/Chef

Sept. 22, 2023 – PRLog — Alan, originally from Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland is the Owner/Chef of Irish Restaurant Kyojin Stewhouse and E-commerce site Kyojin Store. In an effort to share Irish food and culture he’ll attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the Longest Marathon Baking targeting more than 250 Irish Soda breads and the Longest Cooking Marathon with over 40 Irish food recipes.

Full Detail overview below:

2 DIFFERENT WORLD RECORDS:

(1) Longest marathon baking (individual)

Record currently => 31h:16m:00s/ Wendy Sandler/USA

(2) Longest cooking marathon (individual)

Record currently => 91h:11m:00s/ Hilda Baci/NIGERIA

NO KITCHEN SUPPORT:

Guinness World Record Rules say you can have a Sous Chef/Support Chef however Alan has chosen to do all preparing/Baking/ Cooking/Cleaning by himself

ALL FOOD WILL BE FREE:

As per GWR Guidelines, all food must be consumed. So, it will all be free.

2 ITEMS AT ANY ONE TIME:

There must be 2 items getting prepared/Baked or Cooked at one time.

STRICT EVIDENCE COLLECTION:

The attempts must meet GWR standards for approval. Recipes needed to be pre-approved, a food distribution plan needed to be pre-approved and Attempts must be recorded by video and have 2 witnesses present at all times.

BREAKS:

5 minutes break allowed for every active hour worked.

Less than 2hours break per 24 hours depending on active hours worked during that time.

BAKING MARATHON START AND RECORD BREAKING TIME

Monday Sept 25th 09:00 start

Target Breaking Wendy’s Record on Tuesday 26th at 16:16

COOKING MARATHON START AND RECORD BREAKING TIME

Thursday 16:00 Sept 28th start

Target Breaking Hilda’s Record on Oct 2nd at 13:11

Comments from Alan Below:

“In March, over St Patrick’s Weekend at the I love Ireland Festival in Tokyo, I started working Friday morning and continued all the way through until late Sunday evening. I stayed overnight twice at our kitchen car in Yoyogi park. In the early hours that Sunday, over a warm can of vending machine coffee, I remember wondering if there was a record for such a long work shift. It turns out that there is in fact several Guinness World Records linked to this exact thing. In particular, the Longest Baking marathon and longest Cooking Marathons by an individual.

That got me thinking, for this year’s Little Ireland Festival in Matsue City, I wanted to do something special to celebrate the end of a frustrating few years with the pandemic, showcase Irish Food and Culture as well as creating awareness about the historical Irish connection to this part of Japan through Irish Greek writer Lafcadio Hearn.

I feel that all long hours and hard work I’ve put into the business until now will stand me in good stead. Although, I did turn forty on the 1st of January and if I’m honest with myself, my body is growing weary of such a grinding work schedule. I honestly don’t know if it’s within my power to surpass the incredible achievements of the current record holders Wendy Sandner (Baking) and Helda Baci (Cooking). On the bright side though, after several tough years trying to run a restaurant during the pandemic, it will be a pleasure to channel that negativity and frustration into something positive. I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and give it my best shot. Hopefully, in the process we can showcase some Irish Food and the historical Irish Cultural connection to Shimane prefecture in Japan.”

Comments from Irish Ambassador to Japan, Damien Cole:

“Since 2015, Alan and everyone at the Stewhouse have worked hard to use food as a means to introduce Ireland to people here in Japan. This record attempt presents a daunting challenge, however, I’m sure Alan will do his best and in the process showcase some traditional Irish Food and the Historical connection between the City of Matsue, Shimane and Irish writer Lafcadio Hearn, whose legacy can still be found throughout the prefecture. The very best of luck.”

