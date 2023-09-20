QNAP Launches Affordable Smart Edge Managed Switches Featuring NDR Cybersecurity Protection or VM Applications

QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the QGD-1600 16-port Gigabit smart edge switch/cybersecurity switch and QGD-1602 8-port 2.5GbE and 8-port Gigabit smart edge switch/cybersecurity switch. Besides adopting Layer 2 network management and software defined features, the QGD-1600 and QGD-1602 supports running VMs to deploy VPN, firewalls, and network management functions. ADRA NDR software is also supported to provide the widest cybersecurity protection for all the connected LAN devices at the access switch layer.

“Our QGD smart edge switches innovatively integrate the functions of NAS and switches and have received positive feedback from our users,” said Alex Shih, QNAP Product Manager, adding, “the addition of the affordable non-PoE models QGD-1600 and QGD-1602 provides a cost-effective all-in-one network solution with cybersecurity software for enhanced LAN security, or running VMs for more software applications.”

Multi-port L2 managed switches

The QGD series provides Layer 2 management functions via QNAP Switch System (QSS).

QGD-1602: not only has eight 2.5GbE RJ45, eight Gigabit RJ45 ports and two 10GbE SFP+ fiber ports, but also adopts Intel® Atom® C3000 8-core/4-core processors with Intel® QuickAssist technology for high-performance virtualization applications and faster IPsec VPN transmission. Dual PCIe Gen 3 x4 slots and dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots are also supported for SSD caching to increase IOPS performance.

QGD-1600: has fourteen Gigabit RJ45 ports, two Gigabit RJ45/SFP combo ports, Intel® Celeron® J4115 4-core processor and dual PCIe Gen 2 x2 slots. Storage space can be flexibly expanded by connecting to QNAP storage expansion units.

Deploy ADRA NDR cybersecurity software on switches: The most cost-efficient enterprise LAN security solution for all your edge devices.

Deploy a QGD-1600 or QGD-1602 at the access switch layer, then install QNAP’s ADRA Network Detection and Response (NDR) software (license purchase required) for cybersecurity protection for connected edge devices. ADRA NDR proactively pinpoints and auto-blocks suspicious lateral movements on your local network using fast-screening and threat traps, protecting private and confidential data from malicious attacks.

Smart edge switches supporting running VMs

The QGD-1600 and QGD-1602 incorporates QTS operating system for running versatile QNAP software and VM applications, such as: QuWAN – QNAP’s SD-WAN solution – which provides full mesh IPsec VPN topology between QNAP devices based in multiple sites to fulfill enterprise video, VoIP, ERP system data, and filing needs. QuWAN further achieves optimum network connectivity and supports cloud-centric management. With MikroTik RouterOS, OpenWrt, or pfSense firewall, the QGD-1600 and QGD-1602 can provide flexible routing functions, protect local networks, and apply multiple security policies. The QGD-1600 and QGD-1602 also support Zabbix Network Management Platform to help IT staff auto-detect connected SNMP-compliant servers/devices and monitor network status.

