OSCR360 Featured in New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit Exhibit at the NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Sept. 18, 2023 – PRLog — L-Tron is pleased to announce that its patented OSCR360 system was on display at the Great New York State Fair. The New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) showcased a mock crime scene highlighting OSCR360 and other technology the department utilizes to solve cases.

The New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) consists of members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and operates out of nine field offices across the state. The FIU is responsible for assisting NY law enforcement agencies in the processing of crime scene evidence and fingerprint examination at major scenes, including homicides, suspicious deaths, and robberies. From specialized techniques to cutting-edge technology, NYS FIUs are called upon to thoroughly process and investigate crime scenes and present critical evidence in the courtroom.

At the 2023 New York State Fair, the New York State Police exhibited roll-over simulations, underwater recovery team demonstrations, canine bomb disposal demonstrations, and special operations response team demonstrations. The FIU displayed a realistic mock crime scene for visitors to observe, complete with a homicide victim dummy, crime scene investigator dummies, evidence markers, evidence processing equipment, and the OSCR360 camera and tripod. The L-Tron team was happy to drive to Syracuse to lend several OSCR360 cameras, an OSCR360 poster, and some enlarged QR codes for spectators to learn more about the system.

OSCR360 captures 360-degree images from crime, crash, and fire scenes and incorporates additional digital evidence into the photographs as Points of Interest, creating a comprehensive virtual walkthrough of the scene.

Throughout an investigation and continuing into the courtroom, OSCR360 leaves no detail to the imagination. Hundreds of agencies across the country are using OSCR360 to document, store, organize and present critical details during investigations. In addition to investigations and courtroom prosecution, OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) plays an instrumental role in creating active shooter and emergency preparedness plans, as well as training law enforcement officers and criminal justice students.

Additional Information

The 2023 Great New York State Fair, which took place August 23rd through September 4th, is held annually in Syracuse and draws crowds of hundreds of thousands from all over the state and beyond. To discover more, visit https://nysfair.ny.gov.

About L-Tron

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” in our own state, as well as in all 50 states nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. “Your Success is our Purpose!”