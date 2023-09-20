New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Open in Middletown

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, announced today the opening of their newest location in Middletown. The center located at 419 E Main St, Suite 110 Middletown, NY 10940, will provide patients with access to world-class cancer care, including clinical trial research, close to home.

“We are excited to expand our reach in Orange County by opening the doors to our new center in Middletown,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “This expansion allows us to better serve the healthcare needs of the community, and we look forward to providing world-class cancer care to the residents of Middletown and its surrounding areas.”

The center will be staffed by Dr. Varun Modi. Dr. Modi completed his Residency at Seton Hall University at St. Michael Medical Center, where he served as Associate Chief Resident. Dr. Modi went on to complete his Fellowships at New York Medical College at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, where he was Chief Fellow. He speaks fluent English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

NYCBS offers an integrated and comprehensive approach that combines medical oncology, hematology, surgery, radiation, infusions, clinical trials, and supportive services to improve the quality of life throughout the cancer care continuum.

To make an appointment, call (845) 561-6100. For more information, visit nycancer.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.