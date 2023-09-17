Rebekah C. Bezerra, Director, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, FTI Consulting, Inc. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Patent Damages

For further details, please visit:

About Rebekah C. Bezerra

Rebekah Bezerra has nearly a decade of experience in providing economic analysis in intellectual property matters and commercial disputes. Rebekah has assisted clients on engagements involving patent infringement, trademark infringement, copyright infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, fraud, breach of contract, and breach of fiduciary duty. She has worked with clients across various industries, including oil and gas, retail and consumer goods, electronic gaming, e-commerce, and telecommunications. Rebekah holds a B.B.A. degree with a triple major in Accounting, Business Administration, and Spanish from Houston Christian University, an M.B.A. from the Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University, and a J.D. from Dedman School of Law, Southern Methodist University.

About FTI Consulting, Inc.

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Individually, each practice is a leader in its specific field, staffed with experts recognized for the depth of their knowledge and a track record of making an impact. Collectively, FTI Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to assist clients across the business cycle from proactive risk management to the ability to respond rapidly to unexpected events and dynamic environments.

Event Summary

In todays competitive business landscape, companies have become more aggressive in guarding their patented inventions. As new court rulings emerge and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) continues to enforce stringent rules and regulations on patent damages, calculating reasonable royalties and lost profits have become more complex. Proving and recovering damages in court requires a rigorous understanding of the intricacies involved in patent infringement actions and developing a strategic approach to boost the chances of success becomes paramount.

Join intellectual property valuation and damages specialists Christopher Johanson, CVA, CLP and Rebekah C. Bezerra of FTI Consulting, Inc. as they delve into a comprehensive discussion of the recent developments, critical issues, and best strategies for securing damages and effectively countering any defenses raised by alleged infringers.

Key topics include:

– Best Practices for Getting Damages

– Calculating Damages in Patent Infringement Actions

– Recent Developments in Patent Law

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

