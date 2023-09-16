Gordon Bocher’s “The Emma Effect” Amuses the Hearts of Book Critics

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, September 15, 2023

The Emma Effect by Gordon Bocher is a delightful blend of romance, mysticism, and psychology. Penned by author Gordon Bocher, this all-encompassing love story with a roller coaster plot took the hearts of book critics by storm. Romantic, profound, emotional, and intriguing, The Emma Effect features the writing process of Gordon Bocher in the sea of romance novels.

Published on February 2022, The Emma Effect tells the story of a young lad named Mitch Lavin who grew up with his great-aunt Helen when he was orphaned at the tender age of six. Mitch gets a full college scholarship, where he serves as a midfielder on the schools soccer team. Mitchs world turned upside down when he suffered severe maltreatment in his senior year. His trauma eventually led him to drop out of college and work for a mining company in Afghanistan. There, he met the beautiful Emma Waterson, who soon captured his heart and helped him into the path of healing.

A story of love and emotional pain, The Emma Effect gathered mixed reviews from various reviewers primarily positive making it a worthwhile read for every book lover. Bochers characterization, in particular, seized the attention of the critics.

Willow Greymoor praised Bochers writing style, noting that his descriptive form enhances the visual depictions of the novels characters and the scenic landscapes featured in its narratives. Similarly, Mark Heisey commended how Bocher constructed his characters. He wrote, The author demonstrates clear control over the storys pacing and works to create characters that have multiple dimensions. The main characters growth and relationships are where Bocher does his best writing.

The Emma Effect promises to take its readers on a roller coaster ride with the main characters. Bocher dedicates his novel to those who enjoy a touch of mysticism and a whole gush of romance. Gordon Bochers book is now available on Amazon.

Bocher is also the author of the book Stormrider which will soon be portrayed by actress Paige Spara.

Learn more about Gordon Bocher and his works by visiting his website: https://www.stormrider11g.com/. Interested readers may listen to his interview with Voyage Media here: https://www.voyagemedia.fm/show/true-war-stories-mission-report-1/stormrider/.

The Emma Effect

Author | Gordon Bocher

Genre | Literature & Fiction

Publisher | Newman Springs Publishing

Published date | February 18, 2022

Author

Gordon L. Bocher served 11 1/2 years in the Air Force. He flew 177 combat rides as a Fire Control Officer (FCO) aboard the AC130A Gunship. As a rescue navigator, Bocher participated in the abortive attempt to rescue the 53 hostages held in Iran. Throughout his service, Bocher was awarded two Distinguished Flying Cross medals, eight Air Medals, the Purple Heart, the Conspicuous Service Award from Gov. Mario Cuomo (NY), and two nominations for the Silver Star.

The authors personal story was chronicled in two front-page stories in Newsday, People magazine, the Colorado Star, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars magazine. It was featured in The Book of Man (pp 417-424) by William Bennett (9/29/11). This story provides an accurate history of the end stages of the Vietnam War and has been placed in the oral history section of the Library of Congress. Mr. Bocher also worked as an air-traffic control specialist for 27 years.