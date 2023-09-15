Press Release

Sep 14, 2023 12:15 EDT

Leading ed-tech company, Interstride, introduces Interstride for Admissions, a groundbreaking platform designed to assist universities in attracting and engaging prospective international students. The inaugural partners in this exciting endeavor include Claremont McKenna College, Franklin & Marshall University, East Tennessee State University, and California Baptist University.

In a significant stride toward advancing international student recruitment efforts, Interstride has officially launched Interstride for Admissions. This interactive admissions portal promises to transform how universities connect with international applicants.

“International students possess unique needs and inquiries when selecting the right academic institution and embarking on their international education journey,” said Nitin Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Interstride. “Our cutting-edge portal is strategically designed to empower international admissions teams to demystify the intricacies of the U.S. education system, guide prospective students through the admissions processes, and illuminate the distinctive qualities of their respective institutions.”

Key features of Interstride for Admissions include:

Tailored Resources: Universities can offer resources tailored to the international prospects’ needs, all in one place. This includes topics such as researching schools and programs, navigating visas and finances, learning about life in the U.S., and employment outcomes.

Peer-to-Peer Engagement: Prospective students can connect directly with international students, alumni, and staff members through peer-to-peer chat and groups.

Prospective students can connect directly with international students, alumni, and staff members through peer-to-peer chat and groups. Data-Driven Insights: Admissions and enrollment leaders can monitor and measure key engagement insights and the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.

Caleb Bennett, Director of International Enrollment and Services at East Tennessee State University, expressed his excitement. “We’re thrilled to offer new avenues for prospective students to connect with our thriving community of current international students. I am confident that this platform will significantly boost engagement and play a pivotal role in achieving our enrollment targets.”

Jennifer Hirsch, Senior Associate Dean of International Admission at Claremont McKenna College, emphasized the value of connecting prospective students with current peers. “Interstride provides an accessible and efficient way to facilitate these connections, particularly for smaller admission teams. It can greatly enhance the personal connections we make with students and parents around the world.”

This portal launch aligns with the ongoing surge in international enrollment in the United States, intensifying competition among universities seeking to tap into this growing market. Interstride for Admissions empowers admissions teams to stand out by providing unparalleled support to international prospects while capturing essential data throughout the admissions journey.

To explore Interstride for Admissions, visit: www.interstride.com/admissions

About Interstride

Interstride is at the forefront of educational technology, empowering higher education institutions with the tools they need to attract, engage, and support international students. Currently partnered with over 200 institutions nationwide, Interstride offers an end-to-end suite of solutions that guide international students from the college admissions process to post-education life.

