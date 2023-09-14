Five restaurants receive a MICHELIN Star in inaugural selection

Colorado bursts onto scene with four MICHELIN Green Stars

Nine Bib Gourmand, plus four Special Awards, also awarded

44 total restaurants, 15 cuisine types reflected in state Guide

The MICHELIN Guide officially has made its debut in Colorado with five One-MICHELIN-Star establishments and four MICHELIN Green Star restaurants.

Brut and The Wolfs Tailor each were awarded one MICHELIN Star, plus a MICHELIN Green Star.

The full selection, including Bib Gourmand restaurants and Recommended eateries, totals 44 restaurants. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored Tuesday night at the Mission Ballroom in Denver.

This is a proud moment for Colorado and for the MICHELIN Guide, with five MICHELIN-Starred restaurants highlighting the states debut selection of restaurants, said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. Its quite an impressive feat for a debut selection to include so many MICHELIN Green Stars. Our famously anonymous inspectors were wowed by these restaurants high-quality, local ingredients, sourced seasonally and sustainably. Its a very exciting time for the culinary community here, and we feel the momentum growing.

The MICHELIN Guide 2023 Colorado at a glance:

44 recommended restaurants of which:

5 One MICHELIN Star restaurants

4 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants

9 Bib Gourmand restaurants

30 Michelin Selected restaurants