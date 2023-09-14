Metanoia Academy has received Accreditation from the International Coaching Federation

About Metanoia: Since 2017, Metanoia has been dedicated to enabling others to discover and then be the best version of themselves. The concept began as a sticky note which culminated into a business plan and then due to very unforeseen circumstances, official existence in January, 2019. Headquartered in Central Florida, Metanoias services are available to clients from the US, to Canada, and as far away as India. Our program is uniquely different because Lisa has been a life-long servant leader, an executive and utilized those combined skills to create a program that contains real-world experiences while following the core competencies, standards and ethics as required by the ICF.

Company mission: The mission of Metanoia is that together, we will traverse change through discovery. We will SOAR Stretch your limits, Optimize your effectiveness, Actualize your goals and Realize positive and profitable change. Our relationship will be collaborative, co-creative based on trust and accountability and we approach everything through a mindset of non-judgment.

For additional inquiries, please contact LKarell ( @ ) Metanoiaincllc dot com

###