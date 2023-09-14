Hong Kong – Classes of AM schools and whole-day schools are suspended

Classes of AM schools and whole-day schools are suspended *********************************************************



Attention TV and radio duty announcers:

Please broadcast the following special announcement by the Education Bureau concerning schools, and repeat it at suitable intervals:

As the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is now in force, classes of all AM schools and whole-day schools are suspended today. Schools should implement contingency plan and arrange staff to look after students who might arrive and ensure that conditions are safe before allowing students to return home.