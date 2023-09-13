Press Release

•



Sep 12, 2023 17:00 EDT

Totallee’s super thin iPhone 15 cases are now available for purchase.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., September 12, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Right after Apple’s announcement, totallee has officially released its collection of thin cases to accompany the all-new iPhone 15 models. This is the 11th year in a row that totallee has managed to offer their iPhone cases on the same day the iPhone becomes available for purchase. Totallee’s cases are minimal and thin – they measure only 0.02 inches – and are made for people who are looking to protect their new iPhone 15 without adding bulk. Totallee also offers clear options that are completely transparent and show off the new iPhone’s Titanium colors. The minimalistic, branding-free design of totallee’s iPhone 15 cases will help people protect their new phone and retain the original form factor of their device.

What’s unique about their cases:

Ultra thin, super light design. At 0.02″ thin and 0.1oz light, these are the world’s thinnest cases.

At 0.02″ thin and 0.1oz light, these are the world’s thinnest cases. Everyday protection. This case offers an extra layer of protection and features a raised edge to protect the camera lenses.

This case offers an extra layer of protection and features a raised edge to protect the camera lenses. Zero branding. Totallee does away with logos and other embellishments to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box.

Totallee does away with logos and other embellishments to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box. Available in different options, including transparent . Whether you’re looking to add a touch of color or prefer your case to remain virtually invisible (clear color options), totallee has you covered.

. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of color or prefer your case to remain virtually invisible (clear color options), totallee has you covered. Totallee stands behind their product. All cases are backed by an industry-leading 2-year warranty.

Totallee’s 2023 iPhone cases are currently up for sale on their website. Orders are guaranteed to ship within one business day. Customers are now able to get a case from totallee even before the actual iPhone arrives to protect their new device from day one. Here are the different style and size options:



The Clear Grip Case:

Clear Case for iPhone 15

Clear Case for iPhone 15 Plus

Clear Case for iPhone 15 Pro

Clear Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max



The Super Thin Case:

Thin Case for iPhone 15

Thin Case for iPhone 15 Plus

Thin Case for iPhone 15 Pro

Thin Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max



About totallee:

Since 2013, Southern California-based totallee has made a name for itself by offering the number one ranked thin iPhone case. Their premium products, distinctively minimal style, and reputation for outstanding customer service have earned them the trust of over 800,000 customers.

Source: Totallee