Bankai Group is a Platinum Sponsor at Wholesale World Congress 2023

Bankai Groups presence at WWC 2023 goes beyond sponsorship. In Room Tapics 07, our experts will showcase a diverse range of innovative telecom services and solutions, including Global Voice and A2P Messaging, A2P Monetization, and Firewall solutions, BridgeVoice Pluto Automated Carrier Platform, Subscriber Monetization Platforms, Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management Solutions, Monitoring Solutions, and Network Switching Solutions.

WWC is the ultimate gathering for the global telecom wholesale community, uniting Tier 1, 2, and 3 carriers, mobile and wireless operators, ISPs, VoIP providers, and technology partners across voice, SMS, data, satellite, sub-sea, and fixed-line markets.

Rohan Barot, Chief Sales Officer Americas, Bankai Group, Says, We are exceedingly charged up to be at the prolific networking meet for the international telecoms wholesale community. WWC presents a unique platform to showcase our telecom solutions, connect with industry peers, and partners, and drive the future of telecommunications. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to forge invaluable connections and engage in fruitful discussions beyond the event.

About Wholesale World Congress 2023

