Tri-Star Design and morpheusTEK Partnership Announcement

Tri-Star Design and morpheusTek are announcing an industry leading partnership which will take advantage of the unique capabilities and resources of each company to accelerate innovation and design and development in the rapidly expanding robotics and industrial automation market.

According to Tricia Shamus, Senior Account Executive at Tri-Star Design, “We believe that through this partnership, morpheusTek and Tri-Star Design can offer Robotics and Automation clients unique component solutions as well as turn-key design and development services to enable them to take advantage of off-the-shelf and custom technologies, and to gain a team of expedient, innovative, turn-key product development engineers. We feel that this is a unique opportunity for us to bring increased value to OEMs and Automation Projects of all sizes.”

MorpheusTek is a leading supplier of high-quality, cost-competitive perception sensors and connectivity solutions including LiDAR and 3D camera products. They provide consultation and guidance for engineered solutions in the automotive, robotics, automation, and related industry segments. “We’ve known the Tri-Star Design people for a number of years, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them,” says John Finnegan, President, morpheusTEK. “They maintain an exceptional standard of performance and we’re confident this partnership will provide maximum value to our clients.”

Founded in 1991, Tri-Star Design collaborates with innovative high-tech companies to provide turn-key design and development services. As a recognized leader in the design and development of robotics and automation system solutions, their team of mechanical, control systems, electrical and software engineers lead projects from concept development to fully commercialized products and sub-system solutions.