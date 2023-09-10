Peter Chadwick,Managing Director,Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at TKG’s Restructuring Hospitals Post-Pandemic: What You Should Know About the Value of Bankruptcy

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/restructuring-hospitals-post-pandemic-cle/

About Peter Chadwick

As a Managing Director, Peter Chadwick has significant operating experience, including improving underperforming businesses and advising debtors and creditors in complex financial matters. He has served as chief executive officer, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and advisor to companies in a variety of industries.

Mr. Chadwick currently serves as CFO to Verity Health Systems, a $1.3 billion six acute care hospital system in California. Mr. Chadwick is also CFO of each hospital, the associated charitable foundations and the physician management group overseeing over 240 physicians. Mr. Chadwicks healthcare experience includes acting as the advisor or an officer to healthcare providers, including leading hospital systems and long-term care providers through operational turnarounds and financial restructurings.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory.

Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of whats next.

Event Summary

The primary cause of the escalation of financial hardship among healthcare institutions can be attributed to the COVID hangover which resulted in a surge of labor and supply expenses due to nursing shortage and persisting supply chain complications. Consequently, numerous hospitals are contemplating bankruptcy as a plausible alternative for restructuring their operations.

This webinar will examine the various types of bankruptcy and their advantages and disadvantages in the context of hospital restructuring.

Join a panel of key thought leaders and distinguished experts organized by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the significant role of bankruptcy in hospital restructuring. Speakers, among other things, will guide you through the bankruptcy process, filing requirements, and other critical considerations.

Key topics include:

Healthcare: Current Financial Issues and Challenges

The Role of Bankruptcy in Hospital Restructuring

Pros and Cons of Bankruptcy in Hospital Restructuring

Legal Issues Surrounding Hospital Bankruptcy

What Lies Ahead

