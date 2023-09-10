Maria Marriott’s Wild Horse Fine Art Photography Captures the Untamed Spirit of the American Wilderness

With a portfolio boasting international recognition and numerous awards, Marriotts photographic work shines a spotlight on the untamed beauty of the American wild mustangs in their natural habitat. The collections, including “AMERICAN WILD,””THE MCCULLOUGH PEAKS WILD HORSES,” “IN LIVING COLOR,” “ONAQUI,” and “SILHOUETTES,” are now available to art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

Marriott’s distinctive approach sets her apart in the world of wild horse artistry. “The intimate and minimal compositions of my images, along with the emotion that each evokes, define my style,” she explains. I like to use a black and white palette, along with unique compositional elements, in order to draw viewers into what Im seeing through my lens and to tell the stories of the American wild.

Born in Brazil and a graduate of the New York Institute of Photography, Marriotts connection to photography has been lifelong, starting when she received a camera at a very young age. Her affinity for horses also started at a young age when her father and grandfather began taking her to ride.

The pivotal moment, which began her journey into creating wild horse art, arrived when she ventured into the Pine Nut Mountains of Nevada, seeking the wild horses she had always dreamt of photographing. “I immediately fell in love with them and quickly became familiar with the issues they currently face to keep their freedom, Marriott recalls. This profound experience of encountering a band of mustangs atop a small mountain began for her a years-long project to photograph wild horses across the Western states. Eventually, her deep admiration for these animals caused her to look for ways to use her art as a powerful form of advocacy.

Marriotts dedication to the cause of the freedom and safety of the American wild horses extends beyond simply creating great wild horse artwork. A portion of every sale of her artwork is donated to non-profit organizations championing the cause of wild mustangs. As she states, I am compelled to use gifts as a photographer to bring awareness to the issues faced by the American wild horses – the ever present threat to their safety and freedom. I use the platform I have been given to tell their stories and communicate their importance to our American heritage. For me, this has become a means of storytelling, advocacy, and preservation.

Her work has been featured in many industry publications and galleries, and hangs in homes across the U.S. Collaborating in 2021 with journalist Elizabeth McCall on “An Ode to Wild Horses, a photo essay featured in “Calling All Horse Girls,”Marriotts impact is growing. Her images have also been featured in Cowboys & Indians Magazine, 65 Degrees Carmel by the Sea, Horse & Style Magazine, and several international publications.

Marriotts wild horse fine art collections fuse artistry and natural beauty with advocacy, and are highly sought by those who share an affinity for horses and a passion for preserving the wilderness. Says Marriott, My images are meant to be narratives, offering a glimpse into the hidden world of the American wilderness and the American wild horses that call it home. I want people to see in my images their connection to the American identity – freedom, determination, and resilience.

