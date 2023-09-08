DSV Collaborates with Qatar Airways Cargo to Enhance Connectivity to the Middle East and Beyond

The first flight took to the skies today, marking the inauguration of DSV’s partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo. This collaboration introduces bi-weekly flights with direct cargo loading and management handled by DSV, and full commitment and lift by Qatar Airways Cargo.

DSV’s new air charter route, named “Gateway Star,” departs from Mexico City to Doha, Qatar via the strategic hubs of Huntsville, U.S. and Luxembourg. This route also has the potential to extend beyond Doha by seamlessly integrating with Qatar Airways Cargo’s global feeder network and becoming a pathway to other destinations.

Mads Ravn, Executive Vice President at DSV, expresses his enthusiasm for this milestone achievement: “Our partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo signifies a remarkable leap forward. This new air freight service underscores our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing logistics and ushering unparalleled connectivity to our valued clients. By collaborating with Qatar Airways Cargo, we not only extend our market presence but also create avenues for seamless access to the Middle East with a keen focus on boosting our Oil and Gas vertical.”

This strategic partnership highlights DSV’s commitment to connecting key industries with other regions of the world, providing improved service and flexibility to clients.

Ms. Elisabeth Oudkerk, Senior Vice President Cargo Sales and Network Planning at Qatar Airways Cargo added: “We are excited by this new partnership with DSV. This strategic initiative not only expands DSV’s market reach, but also establishes a direct scheduled service between Huntsville to the Middle East and beyond. The route will see twice weekly Boeing 777 freighters offering 200 tons of capacity per week. With the addition of Huntsville, Qatar Airways Cargo’s network in the Americas now increases to 22 destinations.”

About DSV Global Transport and Logistics

At DSV, we keep supply chains flowing in a world of change. We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family-run business to the large global corporation. Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. More than 75,000 employees in over 80 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. We aspire to lead the way towards a more sustainable future for our industry and are committed to trading on nature’s terms.

DSV is a dynamic organization that fosters inclusivity and diversity. We conduct our business with integrity, respecting different cultures and the dignity and rights of individuals.

About Qatar Airways Cargo

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, State of Qatar. It serves a global network of more than 70 freighter destinations and more than 160 passenger destinations utilizing freighters, belly-hold passenger flights and passenger freighters. The airline’s freighter fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, two Boeing 747-400 freighters, 26 Boeing 777 freighters and one Airbus A310 freighter. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network.

With considerable investments in its products, services, quality handling, infrastructure, facilities, people and procedures at each of its destinations, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo. Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability program WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy, and culture.