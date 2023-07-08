Hong Kong – Open recruitment for new Ombudsman begins

Open recruitment for new Ombudsman begins *****************************************



The Government launched an open recruitment exercise for the post of The Ombudsman today (July 8). The new term of office of The Ombudsman will start on April 1, 2024. Advertisements for the post, which set out details of the requirements for potential candidates, have been published in newspapers today. Applicants must have:

(a) permanent residency of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region;

(b) a good general education;

(c) at least 15 years of experience in public administration, professional practice or private sector management at a senior level;

(d) a clear vision, impeccable integrity, a strong sense of justice and fairness, good leadership qualities and management skills, and a mature personality;

(e) previous experience in public or community service in Hong Kong; and

(f) strong language and communication skills, including good command of written Chinese and English and spoken Cantonese and English.

All applications should be submitted to the Administration Wing of the Chief Secretary for Administration’s Office at 19/F, West Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong by July 28, 2023.

Under The Ombudsman Ordinance (Cap 397), the appointment authority for The Ombudsman rests with the Chief Executive. The Chief Executive has appointed a Selection Board for this recruitment exercise. The Board is chaired by the Chief Secretary for Administration, and its members are Mr Chan Kin-por, Mr Frank Chan Fan and the Director of Administration.

Established by The Ombudsman Ordinance, the Office of The Ombudsman serves the community of Hong Kong by redressing grievances and addressing issues arising from maladministration in the public sector through independent, objective and impartial investigations, bringing about improvements in the quality and standard of and promoting fairness in public administration.

The primary function of The Ombudsman is to investigate, whether upon complaint or on his/her initiative, the alleged maladministration of government departments and the public authorities and organisations which are under the jurisdiction of The Ombudsman.