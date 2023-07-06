The History of the Kosher Hot Dog at Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix

Did you know Miracle Mile Delicatessen, located at 16th Street and Campbell in Central Phoenix, was the first establishment in the City of Phoenix to sell an all-beef kosher hot dog?

Josh Garcia with Hot Dogs

PHOENIX – July 4, 2023 – PRLog — Did you know, Miracle Mile Deli, located at 16th Street and Campbell in Central Phoenix, was the first establishment in the City of Phoenix to sell an all-beef kosher hot dog? This July, the restaurant is offering a special to commemorate this history and National Hot Dog Month with the Dog Days of Summer $7 Hot Dog Special.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume approximately 20 billion hot dogs a year. (https://www.porkbusiness.com/ news/industry/ humble-hot-dog- what-your-mom- didnt-tell-you#:~: text=According% 20to%20the%20National% 20Hot,county% 20fairs%20and% 20community% 20picnics) That’s roughly 70 hot dogs per person annually with the majority of these being eaten between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

For Valley residents, Miracle Mile Deli claims the distinction of being the original home of the New York-style, all-beef hot dog, thanks to the delicatessen’s first owner, Jack Grodzinsky.

“My grandfather moved to Phoenix from Brooklyn in 1949. At that time, the restaurant was located at 16th street and McDowell and surrounded by nothing but dirt roads. Phoenix was a very small city and the Valley’s hot dog was vastly different than the New York-Style frankfurter we’ve come to know and love,” said Josh Garcia, third-generation owner of Miracle Mile Deli. “Back then Phoenicians ate what was called the “Red Hot.” It was a deep red tube steak that wasn’t an all-beef product and had lots of fillers and food coloring.”

According to Garcia, Grodzinsky insisted on serving an all-beef kosher New York-style frankfurter from New York because he knew the quality – and taste – of the product was much better. Selling sub-par products was not an option for Grodzinsky, which is why changing the hot dog product was one of the first modifications he made in the restaurant. Ultimately, Grodzinsky wanted to be proud of all the products served in his establishment.

Today, Miracle Mile Deli sells more than 3,000 pounds of Hebrew National All-Beef Kosher Hot Dogs every year.

Hot dogs are a versatile food that are easy to cook, prepare and serve. Most quality hot dogs are pre-cooked, so steaming, microwaving or grilling to heat up the product is the easiest way to prepare.

Topping a hot dog is a personal choice too and some hot dog connoisseurs have strong opinions about what should, and should not, be put on a hot dog. In Chicago, hot dogs are served with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear and tomato slices, never ketchup. While in New York, sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard are the way to go.

Garcia suggests hot dog toppings are as individual as the customers who order them, “Get creative with all kinds of stuff like shredded cheese, chili, sour cream, tortilla strips, bacon. In my opinion, there is no wrong way to top a good hot dog.”

“The most important part of a hot dog is enjoying it with the people you love,” added Garcia. “Hot dogs are enjoyed by people of all ages. From kids to grandfathers, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t love a hot dog or who doesn’t have fond memories of family fun with a hot dog in hand. That’s what good food is all about, sharing it with the people you love.”

Visit Miracle Mile Deli this July for the Dog Days of Summer $7 Hot Dog Special, which includes a hot dog, fries, and a drink. Add chili, New Yorker or Straw toppings for just $1.00 more.

For more information about Miracle Mile Deli’s history, summer deals or menu items, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.

About Miracle Mile Deli

A New York Style Delicatessen in Phoenix, AZ that’s been serving award-winning Pastrami Sandwiches, Brisket of Beef Sandwiches, Corned Beef Sandwiches and other East Coast delicacies for lunch and dinner since 1949.

4433 North 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Open Mon-Sat 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Closed Sundays.

www.miraclemiledeli.com

602-776-0992