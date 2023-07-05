Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kowloon Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Kowloon Hospital ************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesperson for Kowloon Hospital gave the following update today (July 4):



Following a contact tracing investigation, one more 75-year-old male patient in the rehabilitation ward was identified as a carrier of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. The patient is now being treated in isolation and is in stable condition.



The hospital will continue the contact tracing investigation of close contacts of the patients in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:



Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned; Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients.



The hospital will continue the enhanced infection control measures and closely monitor the situation of the ward concerned. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health for necessary follow-up.