TVS Classic Sports Network Opens the Vaults to Add More than 300 Classic Sports Shows to the FAST Streaming Channel on the WatchYour.TV Platform

TVS Classic Sports Network, the 24/7 FAST streaming channel from the TVS Television Network, has added more than 300 additional classic sports to the Fall 2023 schedule. TVS Classic Sports Network has been operating since 1973, when it began as “All Sports / All Day,” the nation’s first national cable programming network.

TVS Classic Sports Network appears on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It is one of six TVS channels in the TVS Sports Bundle. The others are TVS All American Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, and TVS Boxing Network. In all there are 40 FAST streaming channels fron the TVS Television Network on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.

The TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. It was founded in 1960 and for two decades it was a leading independent broadcast TV network, prior to shifting to new media platforms in the 1980’s. TVS has produced thousands of major sports and entertainment events for national distribution including College Basketball, College Football Bowl Games, NASCAR, NASL Soccer, WFL Football, LPBT Bowling, IWA Wrestling, Virginia Slims Tenis, PBA Regional Bowling, PGA Senior Golf, LPGA Golf, AIAW Championships, and other such sports. All of these shows now appear on TVS Classic Sports Network.

WatchYour.TV is a FAST streaming platform from Tulix that showcases 40 TVS FAST streaming channels. In addition to sports, the service features the TVS Classic Movie bunle of channels, the TVS Classic TV bundle of channels, and the TVS Lifestyle bundle of channels.

The TVS Classic TV Library consists of more than 15,000 classic sports, music entertainment, and movies from the first 50 years of broadcast TV. In addition, the TVS First Look Original program produces 500 new TVS shows each year from TVS studios in Bakersfield, Hollywood, Las Vegas, and New Mexico.