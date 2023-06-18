The Barker Team Adds Another Talented New Agent

The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Dimitrios Pantelas.

Dimitrios was born and raised in Crete, Greece, and moved to North America as a teenager. After gaining valuable experience in customer service and sales, he joined the US Navy. Following his service in the military, Dimitrios decided to pursue his passion for real estate. He obtained his Realtor license and began dedicating himself to helping individuals find their dream homes.

With a multicultural background and a commitment to excellence, Dimitrios strives to provide exceptional service and build lasting relationships with his clients, always seeking new adventures and opportunities for growth.

When he is not hard at work, Dimitrios enjoys seeking out new restaurants, going on road trips, and hiking in one of Arizona’s many amazing parks.

“We are excited to have this new addition to our team,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors that are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors achieve their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales.

For more information on The Barker Team, please visit thebarkerteam.com.