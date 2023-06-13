Sawgrass Village Launches Saturday Wellness and Family-Friendly Events

Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach announces Free wellness activities in partnership with Mind Body Social. The events at the lawn take place every Saturday beginning at 10 am followed by Friends and Family Fun activities with live music, face painting, free samples, lawn games, raffle prizes and more.

Sawgrass Village invites you, your friends and family to join in on their free summer fun and wellness activities every Saturday.

The program’s goal is to positively impact the communities health and wellbeing of individuals and families by providing a free community and joyful driven environment where they can spend their time together.

On June 17, Sawgrass Village will be hosting a pre-Father’s Day celebration on the lawn and on July 1, a pre-Fourth of July celebration both kicking off at 11am. What you should expect? Lawn games, music, photobooth fun, food and beverage samplings, summer family friendly activities and more.

For more information on how to register to attend you can visit the series site at https://mbs.events/sv/. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register but are not required to.

Mind Body Social focuses on creating a series of events that will help make everyday people’s lives better, by offering inspiring, innovative, exciting and practical tools for a balanced mind and body, and a healthier connection with yourself and others.

