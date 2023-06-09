KingZiLLa ft.BRO.BLAKE, The Proficient Nevada Music Producer Has Released a New Entertaining Single ‘THE SOURCE’

Henderson, Nevada Jun 8, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – Dub Funk is one of the most important influences on modern remix culture and scene which is a subgenre of electronic music. Taking the genre to the next level, the incredibly talented KingZiLLa ft.BRO.BLAKE is back with another hit. This time the release of the track was highly anticipated by the fans of the musical genius, and upon release the support has not stopped yet from pouring. The song, entitled ‘THE SOURCE’ has an unbeatable rhythmic flow that makes it one of the most enjoyable songs around. In addition to that, the quirky verses have maintained a natural flow throughout the entire track, giving it a more authentic touch. Overall, the song carries the true essence of dub-funk music which is becoming the most attractive element for the listeners.

Being passionate about music and crafting tracks from a young age, the skillful Nevada Music Producer has never been afraid to push boundaries or experiment with different sounds and techniques. This has always resulted in producing and crafting some of the most uniquely made songs in the artist’s discography. Throughout his career, the musician has only been focused on making songs that everyone can enjoy which has helped him unleash and take authority of his artistic freedom. Now, collaborating with DUB-FUNK MUSIC NATION has allowed the artist to embrace creative choices, resulting in great tracks like ‘THE SOURCE’.

The track has the potential to mount the charts and solidify the artist’s name on the international music stage. The thematic flow of the lyrics, combined with the unique sound combinations have given the song a special status in the listeners’ minds. Listen to some of the previous tracks of the artist duo on SoundCloud, such as ‘CONDITION OF THE HEART’, ‘Astronaut’, ‘DUB-FUNK MUSIC’, ‘EVERYDAY HUSTLE EVERYDAY PEOPLE’, ‘AH SUCKERPUSS DELICIOUS LOLLIPOP ADVENTURE’, etc. The entire discography is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. For more information, follow the artist on his website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Just go for this track ‘THE SOURCE’ by KingZiLLa:

https://soundcloud.com/user-69196574/the-source

