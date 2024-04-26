TPMG Announces the Third Quarter Schedule for its Organizational Change Management Practitioner Certification Program

“We are very excited about this certification program,” says Gerald Taylor, TPMG’s Managing Director. “Not only will our change agents be known as experts in helping companies facilitate change but also be integral in digital transformation initiatives. The program of study is conducted in both online self-paced and live virtual sessions.

Since 2003, TPMG has been providing organizational development and change management services to industry. To learn more visit: https://www.helpingmakeithappen.com/managing-change-training.html

