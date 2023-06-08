Nature’s Remedy Cannabis App Launches First-Ever Cannabis Reloadable Payment Cards to Enhance Customer Experience in Partnership With Birchmount Network

FERNDALE, Mich., June 7, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Nature’s Remedy Cannabis, a leading cannabis dispensary, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new feature on its mobile app — a reloadable payment card that revolutionizes the way customers can conveniently and securely make purchases. This innovative addition, similar to popular payment systems like the Starbucks app, aims to further streamline cannabis transactions and provide a seamless shopping experience for cannabis enthusiasts.

The Nature’s Remedy App, available for both iOS and Android devices, now offers customers the ability to effortlessly reload a digital payment card and use it to make purchases at its retail locations. The process is simple: users simply open the Nature’s Remedy app and select the prominent red “SCAN TO PAY” button. From there, they can enter the desired amount they wish to load onto the card and complete the transaction using a secure bank transfer option. As an added incentive, customers receive a remarkable 10% loyalty points boost for each successful reload.

One of the notable benefits of the reloadable payment card feature is the ease and convenience it brings to the shopping experience. Customers no longer need to fumble for cash or deal with the headache and added cost of the ATM. With a few taps on their smartphones, they can complete their transactions swiftly and efficiently, saving time and ensuring a seamless checkout process.

“We are delighted to introduce our new reloadable payment card feature in partnership with Birchmount Network,” said Antonio Manju, co-founder and Head of Marketing & E-Commerce at Nature’s Remedy Cannabis. “We constantly strive to enhance our customers’ experience, and this innovative addition to our app is a significant step forward in achieving that goal. By providing a convenient and secure payment method, we aim to simplify the purchasing process and make it even more enjoyable for our valued customers.

To experience the convenience of the reloadable payment card feature, customers can simply download the Nature’s Remedy App and follow the easy setup process. Once registered, they can start enjoying the benefits of hassle-free transactions and the opportunity to earn tons of extra loyalty points.

DOWNLOAD APP: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/natures-remedy/id1658620488

About Nature’s Remedy Cannabis:

Nature’s Remedy Cannabis is a premier cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing top-quality products and an exceptional customer experience by catering to the needs and preferences of both medical patients and recreational users. Committed to innovation and excellence, Nature’s Remedy Cannabis remains at the forefront of the cannabis industry, continuously delivering outstanding products and services.

About Birchmount Network:

Birchmount Network is the leading provider of gift card solutions for the cannabis industry. Powering over 1,100 dispensaries across North America, Birchmount Network offers end-to-end, turnkey solutions for their clients that easily integrate gift card programs into their existing retail frameworks – whether for gifting, promotions, incentives or loyalty. Birchmount Network has its headquarters in Oakland, CA, USA. https://birchmountnetwork.com/

Source: Nature’s Remedy Cannabis