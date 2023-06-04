Touching Hearts NYC Transforms In-Home Care with Unmatched Personalized Services and Benefits

Discover the extraordinary benefits of tailored in-home care services for Manhattan seniors, elevating the quality of life and independence

In a revealing finding that underscores the strong desire for independence and familiarity, recent reports from AARP shed light on a remarkable trend among seniors. Nearly 77% of older adults express a resolute preference for aging in place, choosing to remain in the comfort and security of their own homes as they journey through their golden years. This notable statistic showcases the profound attachment seniors have to their cherished surroundings, as well as their determination to maintain autonomy and preserve cherished memories.

As the Silver Tsunami surges, AAPR reports an astounding 10,000 baby boomers to ride the wave of turning 65 each day across the nation. The rising demand for in-home care services in Manhattan has led to a significant surge in the popularity of high-quality personalized home care. As more NYC family caregivers and their loved ones become aware of the extensive array of benefits these services provide, the preference for personalized care in Manhattan has grown exponentially.

Having earned esteemed accolades as one of the foremost home care providers in the industry, Touching Hearts NYC emerges as a pioneering force in delivering exceptional in-home care to Manhattan seniors. Backed by compelling statistics that underscore the growing need for high-quality in-home care services and the myriad benefits they offer, Touching Hearts NYC is transforming the landscape of senior in-home care in Manhattan.

With a steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled personalized in-home care services that truly touch the hearts of seniors in Manhattan, Touching Hearts NYC has become the go-to choice for seniors in the NYC area seeking the highest standard of in-home care.

According to a recent study by NYCEDC, NYC’s senior population aged 65 and older is projected to increase by over 1.4 million in the coming decades, and the demand for in-home care is expected to rise significantly. NYC’s aging population, coupled with a desire for independence and a preference for aging in the comfort of their own homes, has fueled this surge in demand for in-home care services. Recognizing this trend, Touching Hearts NYC has crafted an innovative heart-centred approach to in-home care that caters to the unique needs of each individual, providing an array of unparalleled benefits.

Tailored to the specific requirements and preferences of seniors in Manhattan, Touching Hearts NYC offers a range of tailored in-home care services designed to enhance the quality of life and foster a sense of well-being. By providing 5-star rated caregivers and statistics that highlight the positive outcomes of personalized in-home care, Touching Hearts NYC solidifies its commitment to empowering Manhattan seniors and their families with the right support.

Research conducted by HealthLeader reveals that seniors receiving tailored home care experience a 25% reduction in hospital readmissions compared to those in traditional care settings. This statistic not only emphasizes the superior level of care provided by Touching Hearts NYC but also showcases the economic advantages of in-home care services. By minimizing hospital readmissions, seniors can avoid unnecessary healthcare expenses while enjoying the comfort and familiarity of their own homes.

According to a study conducted by the Elevance Health Foundation, the introduction of a supportive person into a senior’s life resulted in an impressive 79% improvement in overall well-being, along with a remarkable 78% reduction in feelings of loneliness and social isolation. The compassionate caregivers at Touching Hearts NYC are dedicated to forming genuine connections with their clients, providing companionship, and fostering a sense of belonging. These emotional benefits contribute significantly to the mental and emotional health of Manhattan seniors, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and meaningful life.

As the leading provider of tailored in-home care services in Manhattan, Touching Hearts NYC understands the importance of maintaining independence and dignity for seniors. According to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan, 88% of seniors prefer to age in place and maintain control over their lives. Touching Hearts NYC embraces this desire by offering personalized assistance with daily activities, dementia care, medication management, meal preparation, and mobility support. By prioritizing the unique needs and preferences of each client, Touching Hearts NYC enables seniors to continue making choices that align with their values and routines.

“With deep compassion as our driving force, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the in-home care experience for the cherished seniors of New York,” says Craig Sendach, owner of Touching Hearts at Home NYC. “Our highly trained caregivers are dedicated to providing not just physical assistance, but also emotional support and companionship. At the core of our mission lies the unwavering belief that every senior deserves to gracefully age with dignity and savour the familiar joys of home. It is our relentless commitment to transforming this vision into a tangible reality for every senior we have the privilege to serve.”

Touching Hearts NYC has earned a reputation for excellence, rooted in its unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. With a focus on personalized care, professionally trained caregivers, seasoned care managers, and a comprehensive range of services, they have become the trusted choice for discerning individuals seeking tailored in-home care services in Manhattan.

“The memorable moments and experiences Touching Hearts NYC facilitated for my grandmother has been truly priceless. Whether it’s engaging in stimulating conversations, participating in meaningful activities, or simply sharing a heartfelt laugh, the friendly caregivers have gone above and beyond to create a genuine connection with her. The caregivers embody the true essence of companion care and they have become an integral part of our extended family, and we are eternally grateful for the exceptional care they provide,” said Joseph L, a Manhattan client of Touching Hearts NYC.

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.