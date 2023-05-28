Automated Rail Announces another Veteran hire; Andres Torres, Solutions Architect

Andres Torres, a Navy veteran with over 30 years of experience in electronics and automation, has been appointed as Solutions Architect at Automated Rail

In this role, Torres will be responsible for using his technical expertise to design and implement products that meet the needs of customers in the rail industry.

“We’re excited to have Andres on board,” said Steve Yoder, VP of Automated Rail. “His experience and knowledge in automation and robotics will be a great asset to our team as we continue to develop and deliver innovative solutions that help railroads reach their full potential.”

Torres is passionate about using technology to improve the efficiency and safety of the rail industry. He is a strong advocate for using automation and robotics to reduce the risk of human error and improve the overall safety of operations.

“I’m excited to join the Automated Rail team and help them develop innovative solutions that make the rail industry safer and more efficient,” said Torres. “I believe that by using technology, we can make a real difference in the lives of rail workers and the communities they serve.”

Automated Rail is a leading provider of rail software, hardware, and AEI solutions. The company’s products are used by railroads around the world to improve efficiency, safety, and profitability. Full product and software offerings found at: www.automatedrail.com

With Torres’s appointment, Automated Rail is further solidifying its position as a leader in the rail industry. Torres’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as the company continues to develop and deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers.