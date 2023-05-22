DAISO to open 9th Washington State store

Lakewood, Washington – WEBWIRE – Sunday, May 21, 2023

Daiso is pleased to announce that it will open a new store at Lakewood Towne Center near Tacoma, Washington on May 27. This opening marks the 9th Daiso location in Washington state.

As a value driven company, Daisos retail stores provide customers the opportunity to shop a wide range of quality products at a great price. Our mission is to create joy through a fun shopping experience with unique products at an extraordinary value. Daisos expansion into new markets aligns with our vision to create an opportunity for everybody to Discover Daiso! says Lance Twitty, Chief Merchandising and Supply Chain Officer for Daiso USA.

The Daiso store at Lakewood Towne Center encompasses 5,000 square feet, and features items that include products from stationery, kitchen, cosmetics, home goods and more. This will be Daisos 98th store in North America. Across the globe, the retailer has more than 5,500 stores and 3,300 stores in Japan alone. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, Expanding in Washington state is just the next step in our growth strategy. We currently operate 97 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024. Washington based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores in the region. That certainly influenced our timing of expanding within Washington early in our growth strategy.

Daiso will celebrate its soft opening at Lakewood Towne Center on Wednesday, May 24, beginning at 10 a.m. The official grand opening of the Lakewood Towne Center store is on Saturday, May 27. The first 100 customers that make a minimum purchase of $30 on May 27th and 28th will receive a free goodie bag.

The Lakewood Towne Center Daiso store is anchored by neighboring tenant Crunch Fitness and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Daiso was founded in 1977 in Japan and entered the US market in 2005. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

Daiso Lakewood, Washington Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday & Sunday, May 27 28, 2023, 10AM

Where: 6111 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. Suite F, Lakewood, WA 98499

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1383098392476907

Grand Opening Promotion: