Components for the Mechanical Engineering Environment and Protective Security Solutions from FDB Panel Fittings

FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that they now offer a full range of DIRAK hardware components for the mechanical engineering environment, and as protective security solutions, many of which are now available ex-stock online for urgent delivery. For example, in addition to secure compression and multi-point latches, the E-LINE product range also offers a mechatronic locking solution for machine management providing the user with the highest levels in safety.

Convenience and safety are primary concerns where enclosure safety is concerned and are addressed by provision of clear visual indicators of locking status which increase security and saves time on additional checks. Therefore, various locking status displays have been incorporated into this range of hardware products for easier and faster verification/confirmation. This is achieved by use of LED modules which blink in the open state, symbols pictured on the housings and/or protective caps that are “open” in the open position.

Compression locks provide secure gasket pull down with vibration resistant operation as well as providing large force transmission. Other locking systems incorporate smart accessories that provide access control especially suited to data centre cabinets.

With their combined expertise in modular systems, the team at FDB Panel Fittings can find the perfect solution for specific applications, with a particular focus on the following end-product requirements: mounting holes, inserts/adapters, door size/door thickness, sheet metal thickness, installation type (bolts, weld-on, tool-less).

This pairing of these market leading sales partners engenders confidence that their hardware offering meets all safety, security, and flexibility requirements such as Machinery Directive 2006/42/EG Other features include: Load change, Water and dust protection, Grounding and Vibration resistance.