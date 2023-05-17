Single Moms Society Launches Innovative Referral Service to Connect Single Parents with the Help They Need to Thrive

Single Moms Society, in collaboration with findhelp.org (powered by findhelp) and other community partners, is proud to announce the launch of its new 1-800 Phone in Text and Referral Service. This innovative service is designed to connect single parents and service providers with a vast network of resources tailored to their specific needs. With just a phone call or text message, single parents and service providers can access a representative who will compile and share resources that cover everything from housing assistance and childcare to career counseling and mental health services.

“We understand how overwhelming it can be for single parents and service providers to navigate the complex landscape of resources that are available to them,” said Kim Anthony, the founder and CEO of Single Moms Society. “That’s why we’ve created this new phone in text and referral service – to make it easier for them to find the help they need when they need it.”

All referrals made through the text and email referral service can be tracked, and follow-up will be provided to ensure that single parents and service providers are receiving the support they need. The service is available 24/7, making it convenient for users to access resources whenever they need them.

Single Moms Society has teamed up with findhelp.org, the largest online network of its kind in the United States, providing users with access to comprehensive social care resources. This collaboration between Single Moms Society and findhelp has the potential to change the lives of countless individuals across the United States.

“We’re proud to connect our nationwide network of free and reduced-cost programs with Single Moms Society’s network of expert navigators to support families by connecting them to the help they need, with dignity and ease,” says Emily Parmely, Community Engagement Director at findhelp.

“We are excited to collaborate with and leverage findhelp’s extensive database and connect single parents and service providers with this phenomenal free and reduced-cost resource network,” said Kim Anthony, the founder and CEO of Single Moms Society. “Together, we are committed to making it easier for people to find the help they need to thrive.”

The Toll-free Phone in Text and Referral Service officially starts May 19, 2023. To access the service, single parents and service providers can call or text (877) 958-8511.

About Single Moms Society

Single Moms Society is a social service organization that provides resources and community support to single mothers and their children. Founded in 2020, Single Moms Society has helped thousands of single mothers across the United States to overcome the challenges they face and achieve their goals.

About findhelp

Findhelp is the leading referral network for social services in the country, making it easy for people seeking help to directly find and connect with services like food, housing, healthcare and many other types of support available nearby. It’s free, private and simple to use. Visit findhelp.org to get started.