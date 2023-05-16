BUC-EE’S TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW TRAVEL CENTER IN SMITHS GROVE, KY ON JUNE 5

SMITHS GROVE, Ky., May 15, 2023 (Newswire.com)

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Smiths Grove, Kentucky, on Monday, June 5, 2023. At 10:30 a.m. CST, Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local and state leaders who helped make the project possible.

Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove is the second Buc-ee’s location in Kentucky. The first, Buc-ee’s Richmond, opened in April of 2022.

Located at 4001 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road, Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will occupy 53,471 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove groundbreaking ceremony will include Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky; Mayor David Stiffey of Smiths Grove; Smiths Grove City Commissioners Bob Buehl, Buddy Marr, Steve Roney, and Eric Schroader; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman; and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 45 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Now, Buc-ee’s is headed West with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.

“We are excited to be in Western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine!”

Throughout the project, the Buc-ee’s development team will continue to work closely with local partners including the City of Smiths Grove, KYTC and Warren County. Buc-ee’s Smiths Grove will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as 11 locations in other states. Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

