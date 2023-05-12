Hong Kong – DEVB’s response to the DEP’s decision on EIA Report on Technical Study on Partial Development of Fanling Golf Course Site – Feasibility Study

DEVB’s response to the DEP’s decision on EIA Report on Technical Study on Partial Development of Fanling Golf Course Site – Feasibility Study ******************************************************************************************



In response to the Director of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) conditional approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report on the Technical Study on Partial Development of Fanling Golf Course Site – Feasibility Study, a spokesman of the Development Bureau (DEVB) said today (May 11):

The Government gazetted the draft Fanling/Sheung Shui Extension Area Outline Zoning Plan (the draft plan) last year proposing the development of public housing with 12 000 units at the northernmost portion of the 32 hectares of land east of Fan Kam Road in Fanling Golf Course. The southern portion of the site would be used for conservation and recreational use, which would be opened for public enjoyment under appropriate regulation.

Following the approval of the EIA report, the Town Planning Board (TPB) will arrange public hearings for the representations and opinions submitted by the public on the draft plan. In order to allow sufficient time for the TPB to complete the hearing and deliberation process, the Planning Department will recommend to the TPB to seek permission, according to the Town Planning Ordinance, for extension of the deadline for submission of the draft plan to the Executive Council by six months to November 30, 2023.

The DEVB noted that the DEP’s approval comes with certain conditions, including that the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), as the project proponent, should review the layout design, building height and development density of the public housing development, with a view to preserving the woodland within the housing site as far as possible and minimising the impact on tree preservation, landscape and visual aspects arising from the housing development. The CEDD is also required to submit to the DEP for approval, prior to the development, documents on the proposed revised layout design of the public housing development and tree preservation, landscape and visual aspects, etc.

The CEDD will work with the relevant departments to follow up on the DEP’s requirements and report to the TPB. Although the layout and development parameters of the public housing are subject to review, it remains the intention of the Government to develop public housing at the northernmost portion of the area.

Irrespective of the progress of the town planning process, the short term tenancy covering the 32 hectares of land will expire on August 31, 2023, and the Government will take back the relevant land on September 1, 2023, as planned. The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will be responsible for the management and maintenance of the land, including the northernmost portion earmarked for public housing development until such is handed over to the CEDD for commencement of works. The LCSD will make separate announcement on the management and detailed opening arrangement. Separately, as the Government previously stated, in case the Hong Kong Golf Club requires temporary additional land in future for supporting the organisation of major events, the relevant departments would be happy to provide appropriate assistance where possible.