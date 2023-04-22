Future Electronics Presents New Digital Campaign Featuring Murata Type 1SE Cellular Module

Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to feature the Murata Type 1SE Cellular module in its newest digital campaign.

The Murata Type 1SE cellular is a highly integrated, certified end device with antenna connection for simple integration with various applications. The embedded technology is LTE Cat.M1/NB-IoT Release 13.

LTE-M technology enables Internet of Things (IoT) devices to connect directly to a 4G network without a gateway, typically on batteries. Critical features of LTE-M include geolocation, extended battery lifetime, low cost, security, mobility, and compact size.

NB-IoT stands for NarrowBand-Internet of Things is a standards-based low power wide area (LPWA) technology developed to enable a wide range of new IoT devices and services. Key features of NB-IoT include standardization, additional coverage, and lower transmission cost.

To learn more about the Murata Type 1SE and its applications, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-type-1se-cellular-module. To see Future Electronics’ entire suite of products, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

