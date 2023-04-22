Cross-Genre Author Nails First Place Wins

When cross-genre author Juliet Rose entered her newest novel, “Carrying the Dead,” into the Firebird International Book Awards, she had no idea she would take home first place in both the Paranormal and Visionary fiction categories. She also secured second place in Suspense. Adding these wins to her already extensive list of awards, twenty-seven for her six novels, these were her first Gold Medals. Juliet writes novels including contemporary fiction with a social twist, LGBTQIA+, Visionary, Supernatural/Paranormal, and Horror fiction. Her focus is character-driven narratives the reader can connect with and weaving conflicting ideas into familiar tropes to challenge both the reader and herself.

“I don’t want the reader to get too comfortable with the plot, and hope they will connect to the characters on a deeper level. My goal is to open minds to new ideas and challenge long held beliefs,” Juliet explains.

In addition to Juliet’s current six published novels, she has a contemporary fiction novel coming out in May 2023. This novel has a one-armed rock climber, a woman on the run, a plane crash, and a secret which risks their safety and their lives. Later this year, she has a different kind of ghost story with a time travel twist coming out. She is a guest at the Multiverse Convention in Atlanta GA as well will be attending the Next Chapter Convention in Dalton, GA. Both events take place in October 2023. In the meantime, Juliet will be present at many authors events both online and in person. More info can be found at authorjulietrose.com.