Travel Agency Owner and Consultant Karan Morrow of Where2Next? Travel, LLC to be Interviewed Live on Meet the Elite Podcast

Karan Morrow, CEO and professional travel advisor with Where2Next? Travel, LLC (www.where2nexttravel.co), will be interviewed as a guest speaker on Meet the Elite Podcast on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT in a live interview.

The job of a professional travel advisor is an important one. Travelers can benefit from the help of travel advisors now more than ever. “I work with discerning clients to create an experiential Life List journey, from over the top honeymoons and destination proposals to expedition adventures and world circumnavigation journeys by luxury cruise or private jet,” says Morrow.

Morrow has worked as a professional travel advisor for fifteen (15) years, specializing in bespoke individual, couples’ romance, and small group leisure itineraries for the urbane luxury traveler. Morrow is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association (DWHSA), the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), and is accredited by the International Airlines Travel Agent Network (IATAN). Morrow holds certifications as a Scootaround Certified Blue Star Advisor and Special Needs Group Accessible Travel Advocate™. Morrow’s clients have been on travel experiences from the California wineries and the plains and deserts of the African continent, to the St. Petersburg Winter Palace and many destinations in between.

“Being able to speak to a global audience about how the travel industry has changed and is changing from my frame of reference as an experienced travel professional is a wonderful privilege,” says Morrow. “My overall goal is to show the value of the travel advisor’s role in travel planning, and to let travelers know that their best time investment when planning their travel, whether now or in the future, is to use a professional travel advisor. We have the knowledge, expertise and advocacy in place to assist travelers, and are savers of their valuable time and travel spend.”

To book your private luxury travel experience, contact Morrow at luxury@where2nexttravel.co.

About Meet the Elite Podcast

Meet the Elite Podcast, a subsidiary of All Entertainment Media Group, has given away tens of thousands of free podcasts to promising small business owners. They have announced this tradition will continue to give back and provide much-needed support for business owners without the deep pockets necessary for such high-level marketing in the modern world. “Our goal is to empower the small business owner to achieve success beyond their wildest dreams,” explains Jeff Burton, Co-Founder and CEO. “Free podcasts are just our way of giving back.”

Meet the Elite Podcast’s mission is to leverage their partnership with the largest streaming services in the world – Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Radio.com, Deezer, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and PlayerFM to give businesses an unparalleled global reach that no one else in the podcast industry offers. Meet the Elite assists the small business owners of the world to exceed their goals both professionally and financially. They want to get the word out, drum up conversations, and get people engaged with a business and its mission.

Information on Meet the Elite Podcast’s commitment to free marketing opportunities for small business owners can be found at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-elite-podcast-doubles-down-on-its-commitment-to-deliver-free-marketing-opportunities-to-small-business-owners-301757088.html.

For more information about Meet the Elite Podcast, visit https://mtefm.com/about or listen to live podcasts at https://mtefm.com/studio-1.