The Guggenheim Hosts 2023 YCC Party Presented by LG Display

With futuristic designs by artist and musician Farah Al Qasimi, the 2023 YCC Party will transform the museums iconic rotunda into an artificial digital paradise.

What: With futuristic designs by artist and musician Farah Al Qasimi, the 2023 YCC (Young Collectors Council) Party will transform the iconic rotunda into an artificial digital paradise. The dark yet beautiful universe will draw inspiration from classic science-fiction films like Blade Runner and The Fifth Element to build a world teeming with utopic digital imagery.

The one-night-only dance party features DJ sets, an open bar, and super-sensory digital display, as well as a celebration of the inaugural LG Guggenheim Award. Future floral attire is encouraged.

Funds raised from the evening will benefit the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Young Collectors Council Art Fund, which supports emerging and established contemporary artists, and directly impacts the museums permanent collection, groundbreaking exhibitions, and education initiatives. The YCC Party is presented by LG Display. The YCC 2023 artist collaboration with Farah Al Qasimi is supported by LG OLED.

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

General admission, 9pmmidnight

Where: Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10128

Who: 2023 YCC Party Cochairs Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Alexander Hankin, Will Marron, Audrey Ou, Alyssa Yoon; Host Committee Olivia Fialkow, Danielle Hankin, Casey Kohlberg, Dakota Sica, Cecily Waud, Aishan Zhang; YCC 2023 Artist Collaboration Farah Al Qasimi.

Tickets: $300 for members; $350 for general admission. For more information, visit the YCC event page.

About the YCC

The Young Collectors Council (YCC) is a dynamic group of young professionals ages 2140 who seek to further their understanding of contemporary art through a dedicated calendar of curator-led programs and special events such as curator-led tours, artist interactions, private collection visits, and more. Members convene for the unique opportunity to participate in a bi-annual meeting to further the YCCs mission of acquiring emerging, contemporary art for the museums permanent collection and supporting our groundbreaking exhibitions and education initiatives.

About the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative

The LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative is a five-year, multifaceted collaboration between the Guggenheim and LG designed to research, honor, and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology. Unique in its areas of concentration and approach, the initiative is an unprecedented investment in technology as an artistic medium. It will allow the Guggenheim to broaden its investigations into this innovative field, providing essential support to the visionary artists who inspire new understandings of how technology shapes, and is shaped by, society.

As part of the Initiative, LG Display is Presenting Sponsor of the YCC Party through 2027. Through its sponsorship of the Party, the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative sustains the museums mission to collect, preserve, and interpret the art of our time and expands the YCCs long-standing history of supporting emerging artists. Each year the YCC Party features activations and performances devised by rising stars of the art world. Starting in 2023 these artists will incorporate LG Displays groundbreaking OLED technology, including the Transparent OLED, into their engagements with the Guggenheims landmark building.

The inaugural recipient of the LG Guggenheim Award will be celebrated at the 2023 YCC Party. Four additional artists will be recognized through 2027.

About LG

LG is a technology innovator and global leader in consumer electronics, chemicals, and automotive components. Founded in 1947, LG was a driving force behind South Koreas modernization. The company produced South Koreas first radio and television sets, and today is a global leader in organic light-emitting displays (OLED), electric car batteries, and advanced industrial plastics. The LG group of companies employ over 250,000 people in more than 60 countries that together generate USD 154 billion in annual revenue. LG Corporation (LG Corp.) is the holding company for industry-leading LG subsidiaries, such as LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, to name a few. For more information about the LG group of companies, visit lgcorp.com.

About the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation was established in 1937 and is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The international constellation of museums includes the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice; the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao; and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. An architectural icon and temple of spirit where radical art and architecture meet, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is now among a group of eight Frank Lloyd Wright structures in the United States recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. To learn more about the museum and the Guggenheims activities around the world, visit guggenheim.org.

