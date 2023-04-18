User-Friendly Motopick 4 Software Adds No-Code Capability for High-Speed Pick and Place

Featuring multiple improvements and optimization, Yaskawa’s advanced MotoPick™ 4 software solution empowers operators to quickly develop custom applications to achieve critical cycle rates for high-speed picking applications. With the building blocks to create optimal solutions for up to 16 robots and up to 6 conveyors or 16 tables per robot, this powerful yet easy-to-use software can synchronize multiple robots equipped with sophisticated vision to pick fast moving product off a conveyor and place it on an outfeed device, tray or box in an organized arrangement.

MotoPick 4 provides precise control and coordination for conveyor speed, accommodating tracking speed up to 1-M/sec. If the advancement of either the infeed or outfeed conveyor falls behind, the software can be configured with an area that slows or stops conveyors until the operation is equalized. Additionally, the intuitive software features a pause function that allows for the system to be paused and later resumed without losing track of item positions.

Dynamic load balancing for single or multiple robot systems is easily accommodated. The ability to asynchronously pick up to four parts with multiple placements per cycle is also offered, with up to 32 different product types to be easily picked and sorted. The gripper is allowed up to eight zones.

Supporting multiple encoders and cameras, a robot interface board greatly reduces the integration wiring and panel real estate required for a multiple robot cell. Cameras are supported based on conveyor width, workpiece size, target accuracy, production volume and conveyor speed, and they do not need to be aligned in a pre-defined way.

Multi-layer tray support allows multiple layer pattern picking or placing with trays.

MotoPick 4 is compatible with the FS100 and YRC1000micro controllers, as well as the MLX300 controller software solution.

