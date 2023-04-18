Filla Latzke Group Recognized as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team by Forbes

Private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, Wis., named to list of financial advisors and their teams who demonstrate high levels of ethics, professionalism and success.

The Filla Latzke Group, Ameriprise Financial

MEQUON, Wis. – April 17, 2023 – PRLog — The Filla Latzke Group, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Mequon, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. The Filla Latzke Group was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice, and approach to working with clients.

The Filla Latzke Group is led by Managing Directors Scott Latzke, CFP®, a Private Wealth Advisor with 23 years’ experience in the financial services industry, and Mark Filla, a financial advisor with 22 years’ experience. Latzke was named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2022 and 2023. He and Filla have been Ameriprise Circle of Success members for six years.

The team also includes Sarah Oberhofer, CFP®, AMPA™, CRPC™, Vice-President and financial advisor, and support staff Gregory Schauer, Chandra Hackett, Dawn Boegel and Renate Capek. Oberhofer has been named a Five Star Wealth Manager annually since 2013. The practice has $467 million in assets under management.

The Filla Latzke Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Scott Latzke or Mark Filla at (262) 797-4306, visit the Ameriprise office at 11039 N. Towne Square Road, Mequon, or review their team web site: https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/ team/the-filla- latzke-group/ financial-advice- team/.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams,” Jan. 12, 2023.

The 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is developed by SHOOK Research and is created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. This ranking is based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, is not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and is based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

