Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Nightlight Christian Adoptions, Help Secure Permanency for Children in Foster Care

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, April 25, in Town and Country, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Nightlight Christian Adoptions, a nonprofit organization that offers adoption and foster services.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $352,902.00 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will be used to support birth parents and secure permanency for children in foster care through family reunification or adoption.

Nightlight Christian Adoptions offers placement programs for embryo adoption, foster care and adoption, domestic adoption, and international adoption services. Additionally, its Post Adoption Connection Center provides home study services, training for families, coaching, and continued support.

Nightlight Christian Adoptions was founded in 1959 in CA. Love Basket, Inc., based in Hillsboro, MO, merged with the nonprofit organization in 2016. Nationwide in 2022, there were 137 children placed in foster care, 62 domestic adoptions, 112 international adoptions, 190 home studies, and 321 expectant parent contacts received. To learn more about Nightlight Christian Adoptions, please visit https://nightlight.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.