Kenny Sebastian is back with the India Tour of his latest comedy special “Professor of Tomfoolery Vol.2”

After its successful run in 2023, Kenny Sebastian’s “Professor of Tomfoolery” is back with the second leg of the India Tour. Paytm Insider, India’s leading entertainment platform, is bringing back the sequel of the comedian’s sixth and latest comedy special to multiple cities across the country, starting from 13th July – 14th July 2024, in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore-bred stand-up comedian, writer and musician uses his signature observational humour to weave through complex conversations around themes like masculinity, mental health and family generational differences. In this latest tour, Kenny will pour his heart out with his endearing wit, all while keeping the audience roaring with 80 minutes of non-stop laughter. The stand-up show is making its way to multiple Indian cities like Kochi (20th July), Chennai (21st July), Mumbai (27th and 28th July), Delhi (3rd August), Hyderabad (4th August), and Goa (18th August).

Talking about the show and going on tour again, Kenny Sebastian said, “I’m super excited to be taking this show on the road again. A stand up comedy show with jokes for the whole family with topics ranging from grandparents, marriage and attitudes towards relationships, it’s a show about family for families. The last leg of the same tour was well received so we thought it would be a shame not to bring it back.”

Varun Khare, Business Head at Paytm Insider , said, “Kenny has always managed to effortlessly connect with the audience through his performances over the years. With the debut instalment of his comedy special resonating so deeply with his fan base and witnessing such a great response, we are excited to kick off the second leg of the show. We’re committed to ensuring that his fans enjoy an unforgettable and elevated experience every step of the way.”

Known for his typical “paavam” comedy and light-hearted examination of the peculiarities of Indian society and culture, Kenny is arguably one of the biggest english comedy acts in the country. While his two previous specials are on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this India tour is a chance to catch him for a live stand-up experience in your city! Book your tickets by logging onto Paytm and Paytm Insider now!