Hong Kong – Music Office’s Instrumental Music Training Scheme intermediate and advanced year-one courses start recruitment

Music Office’s Instrumental Music Training Scheme intermediate and advanced year-one courses start recruitment ******************************************************************************************



​The Instrumental Music Training Scheme (IMTS), organised by the Music Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, is now recruiting intermediate year-one and advanced year-one trainees for 2023-24. The deadline for applications is May 16.



The IMTS provides training in a wide variety of string, wind and Chinese musical instruments including violin, viola, cello, double bass, harp, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, trumpet, French horn, trombone, percussion, sheng, suona, dizi, liuqin, zhongruan, sanxian and yangqin. Courses on musicianship and music theory are also included.



One-hour group lessons, conducted in Cantonese, will be held once a week at the Music Office’s five music centres in Wan Chai, Kwun Tong, Mong Kok, Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan. Annual tuition fees of $3,597 for intermediate level and $4,587 for advanced level are payable in four instalments.



Interested persons who have attained the required music qualifications can visit the Music Office website (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/mo/training/instrumentalmusictrainingscheme.html) for more details and application submission. Course pamphlets and application forms are now available at all Music Office music centres. Qualified applicants will be invited for an audition. The audition dates for advanced year-one (excluding harp) and intermediate year-one courses are June 17 and 18 respectively. Harp audition for advanced year-one course will be held on June 25. Successful applicants will be notified in early August and the training will commence in early September.



For enquiries, please call the Music Office’s music centres at 2802 0657 (Wan Chai), 2796 2893 (Kwun Tong), 2399 2200 (Mong Kok), 2158 6462 (Sha Tin) and 2417 6429 (Tsuen Wan).