Saelig Unveils Patented Pulsiv OSMIUM Power Electronics Technology to Minimize Energy Waste

Saelig Company, Inc. has announced Pulsiv OSMIUM – a novel patented power electronics technology for efficiently converting AC to DC that involves charging/discharging a small storage capacitor without the need for a PFC inductor. The OSMIUM microcontroller family and supporting components can be combined with commodity flyback DC-DC converters to displace higher-cost LLC solutions, achieving an unrivalled efficiency profile. For instance, a universal input, single switch 150W flyback power supply using the Pulsiv OSMIUM design delivers 97.5% average (99.5% peak) front-end efficiency while maintaining 90% at just 2W. Pulsiv OSMIUM microcontrollers do not directly determine output power and so they can be used as a platform for any application requiring 1W up to 10kW by adjusting only three system components and connecting a suitable DC/DC converter.

Critical components in a Pulsiv OSMIUM circuit operate at low temperatures to extend their expected operating life, even under convection cooling. By regulating the flow of line current through a charging capacitor, Pulsiv OSMIUM also completely eliminates hazardous inrush current, so manufacturers of industrial power supplies and LED lighting products can simplify their designs and reduce the cost of system installation. And the technology supports Active Bridge Control, Configurable Hold-Up, X-Cap Discharge, HVDC Output Selection, a Power Consumption Indicator and Grid Failure Detection. These optional features can be selected as required to meet the needs of different end-use applications.

The PSV-AD-250-DS Development System can be used by designers to evaluate Pulsiv OSMIUM technology; connecting a suitable DC-DC converter will produce a complete power supply prototype. Full reference designs are available to showcase what efficiencies are possible when a Pulsiv OSMIUM microprocessor design is combined with a carefully selected DC-DC converter.

Pulsiv OSMIUM power electronics technology can be used to improve overall system efficiency, reduce and optimize BOM cost, and contribute towards reducing global energy consumption. The Pulsiv OSMIUM design delivers high power factor, consistently high efficiency, in an ultra-compact system topology. Made in the UK by Pulsiv, OSMIUM microprocessors are available now from their technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG.