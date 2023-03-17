Hong Kong – Government announces appointments to Communications Authority

Government announces appointments to Communications Authority *************************************************************



The Government today (March 17) announced the appointments to the Communications Authority (CA).



The Chief Executive has reappointed Ms Winnie Tam Wan-chi as the Chairman, and the Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development as the Vice-chairman of the CA. In addition, four incumbent members, viz. Professor Vincent Lau Kin-nang, Mr Patrick Law Fu-yuen, Professor Leung Siu-fai and Mr Simon Wong Kwong-yeung have been reappointed while Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung and Mr Michael Hui Wah-kit have been newly appointed to the CA. The tenure of their appointments is two years with effect from April 1, 2023.

Announcing the appointments, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, said, “I am pleased that Ms Winnie Tam has been reappointed as the Chairman of the CA. With her excellent leadership and professional background, I am confident that Ms Tam will continue to lead the CA to meet the challenges ahead.”

Mr Yau welcomed the newly appointed members, Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung and Mr Michael Hui Wah-kit from the legal and business sectors respectively. Mr Yau said that their rich experience and professional expertise will be valuable to the CA’s work. He also thanked the outgoing members, Mr Stephen Hung Wan-shun and Mr Benjamin Tang Kwok-bun, for their contributions to the CA in the past six years.

Brief profiles of the newly appointed non-official members are as follows:

Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung

————————–

Mr Chan, a solicitor, is the Partner of Squire Patton Boggs, an international law firm. He is a co-opted member of the Broadcast Complaints Committee of the CA and a member of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region deputies to the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.

Mr Michael Hui Wah-kit

————————–

Mr Hui is the managing director of Freedom Industrial Corporation Limited. He is currently the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Committee, Chairman of the Import and Export Industry Training Advisory Committee as well as a member of the Council of Lingnan University.

Membership of the CA from April 1, 2023, will be as follows:

Chairman

———–

Ms Winnie Tam Wan-chi

Vice-chairman

—————-

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development

Non-official members

————————

Dr Hubert Chan Chung-yee

Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-fung

Professor Karen Chan Ka-yin

Ms Amy Fung Dun-mi

Mr Michael Hui Wah-kit

Professor Vincent Lau Kin-nang

Mr Patrick Law Fu-yuen

Professor Leung Siu-fai

Mr Simon Wong Kwong-yeung

Official member

——————–

Director-General of Communications